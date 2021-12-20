CamTran abbreviates holiday bus schedule Dec 20, 2021 5 hrs ago There will be no CamTran bus service on Saturday and Jan. 1 due to the Christmas and New Year’s holidays. Additionally, on Friday and Dec. 31, urban bus service will end with the 6:10 p.m. trips leaving the CamTran Transit Center. Tags Camtran Transit Center Schedule Holiday Transports Bus Service New Year's Bus Christmas Trending Video Recommended for you COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS Trending Recipes This Week's Circulars Obituaries Szczur, Joanne Craver, Genevieve PErsuhn, Pauline Papcunik, Rhoda Derenak, Patricia Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesSaluting a hero: Terminally ill Gallitzin firefighter surprised with paradeWATCH VIDEO | 'They beat my skull in': Shetler says he was attacked by arresting officers; hearing continued while deputy recuperatesSuspects in thwarted school-shooting plot moved from Cambria prisonLandmark in the limelight; Community 'excited' about Laughlintown's role in Netflix thrillerGleason: Westmont Hilltop district to 'double down' on hiring of school police officer after shooting threatCambria, Somerset attorneys to represent teens accused of terror plot'Close to home': Richland's LaRue signs to play football at Robert MorrisAuthorities: 'Ghost guns' among 5 weapons seized as teens charged in Westmont Hilltop school security breach; response 'prevented a tragedy,' DA saysCrushers' Erik Gibson signs with Cornell wrestling programHeist before Christmas: Lights planned to illuminate towering steel sculpture swiped Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
