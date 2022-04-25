Camp Parc will hold its ’50s-themed drive-in basket party April 30 at Davidsville Community Church, 197 Pender Road, Johnstown.

The drawing will begin at 2 p.m. in the church parking lot.

Event admission ticket is $10 or $5 for chance tickets only.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.campparc.org, by calling 814-410-5343 or at the door.

Ticket drop-off times are 6 to 8 p.m. April 28, 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. April 29 and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 30.

Food trucks will be available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 30.

Kelly Urban is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. She can be reached at (814) 532-5073. Follow her on Twitter @KellyUrban25.

