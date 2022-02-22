ACOSTA, Pa. – A temporary dam is in place to stop leaking oil from flowing down Quemahoning Creek, and efforts were expected to continue Wednesday to run a remote camera through a pipeline to find the source.
Local, state and federal officials had to battle heavy rain and an underground maze of old drain lines on Tuesday while attempting to track the leak up a hill from where the underground line has been spilling oil for two weeks, Somerset County Emergency Management Director Joel Landis said.
A day earlier, Somerset Borough provided a waterproof “robotic camera” to help track down the origin.
“But the rain hasn’t been helping by any means,” Landis said, noting that an excavator was used twice Tuesday to find a point where the line bent without success. “We ended up having to pump out water because the hole kept filling up.”
At the site of the leak in Jenner Township, a response team that included Landis and crews from Jenner Township, the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency worked alongside a two-stage system designed to trap the leaking oil.
Pillow-like pads designed to absorb oil were stretched out near the outflow pipe to soak up the worst of the pollution.
Downstream, Somerset County Hazardous Material Response Team and Acosta Fire Department personnel installed the temporary dam over the weekend to catch any oil that makes it past the initial containment area.
Made of a heavy-duty tarpaulin-like material, Bellwood-based HalenHardy’s “instant dam” is designed to collect oils that float on water while allowing the water itself to pass downstream, said Donny Beaver, the company’s founder.
An original founder of Tipton-based industrial absorbents company New Pig Corp., Beaver has spent much of his career deploying new materials to contain heavy-duty spills, dating back to the notorious Exxon Valdez accident in 1989.
Smaller spills such as this one are far more common, Beaver said. They’re the kind of emergency that his company’s dam is meant for – it’s designed to allow small teams of responders to unroll it over a low-flow creek.
“Small spills account for about 70% of all oil spills,” said Beaver, who was working as a contractor for the EPA to support the clean-up effort. “You have to contain it at the source. If you let it go, even small oil leaks can cause problems. What you don’t want is ducks and other birds getting into it downstream.”
With labor and resource hours adding up and the oil still flowing, Landis acquired a state-authorized disaster declaration Monday, which will allow Jenner Township officials to expedite the cleanup and, perhaps, to reimburse responders for expenses, he said.
Landis was hopeful the camera will allow crews to find the source.
The self-propelled robotic device followed the line 80 feet at one point, but stopped at a bend.
When that happened, crews had to dig down to that point and break the pipe to enable the camera to continue its path in a new direction.
But despite equipment designed to detect underground piping, a nearby line was struck.
That work will continue Wednesday, he said.
EPA on-scene coordinator Kevin Clark, whose territory includes western Pennsylvania, said it can often be difficult to track down the source of a pollutant coming from an underground line.
His office was contacted because the EPA can quickly provide equipment and other specialized support that might be more troublesome to acquire at the county or municipal level, he said.
He and Somerset Conservation District Manager Len Lichvar credited local officials for containing the leak.
“This is a great stream for fish – and we want to keep it that way,” said Clark.
“If (the leak) would go left untreated, it could potentially cause a lot of harm to wildlife or fish downstream over time.”
Lichvar’s conservation district often stocks trout downstream in the creek, and he stopped by Monday to see how clean-up efforts were progressing. He said he was glad that the dam was in place and that the EPA had taken an interest.
“With their resources ... it gives me hope that a solution will be found to stop this leak,” Lichvar said.
If rain continues, as expected, efforts could be taken to redirect a portion of Quemahoning Creek’s upstream flow around the area where the temporary dam was built because it wasn’t designed for high, powerful levels of water, Landis said.
Landis praised the Jenner Township neighborhood for being patient with the project.
Crews have been parked alongside narrow roads and tackling projects both on the stream and in the 5th Street neighborhood in recent days. At one point, a property owner permitted the group to dig several feet underground to check a heating oil tank for leakage, he said.
“I recognize the response has been a disruption for them,” he said, noting some residents have provided the group drinking water.
“The Acosta community has really stepped up, and we appreciate it.”
