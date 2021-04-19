Eva Spangler, of Cambria County, and Adelynn York, of Somerset County, were named winners during the Cambria-Somerset Outstanding Young Woman Scholarship Program held Saturday at Greater Johnstown Career and Technology Center, Richland Township.
Spanger, a junior at Forest Hills High School, is the daughter of Brian and Amy Spangler. She performed a violin piece.
York, a junior at Windber Area High School, is the daughter of David and Jennifer York. She performed a musical theater skit.
Malia Prebish, a student at Penn Cambria High School, was named first runner-up for Cambria County. Taylor Miller, a student at Conemaugh Township Area High School, was named first runner-up for Somerset County.
Westmont Hilltop High School student Elizabeth Kovalchik was named second runner-up for Cambria County. Windber Area High School student Morgan Rapsky was named second runner-up for Somerset County.
The winner from each county received a $6,000 scholarship as well as offers from local colleges and universities.
The first runner-up from each county received $4,000, and second runners-up got $2,000.
This year, 28 high school juniors – 14 from Cambria County and 14 from Somerset County – competed in the scholarship program that recognizes and celebrates the talents of area young women.
Contestants were judged on interviews, performing arts, aerobic fitness and presence and presentation.
Applications for next year's program will be available in September at www.cambriasomersetoyw.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.