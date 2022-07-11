The Cambria-Somerset COVID-19 Task Force has received a $200,000 grant from Health Initiative for Rural PA.
This funding comes from the Pennsylvania Department of Health with support from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“We are excited to partner with Cambria and Somerset counties as they work to reduce the impact of COVID-19 on the community,” Health Initiative Rural COVID-19 Program Manager Rachel Foster said in a statement. “The Cambria-Somerset COVID-19 Task Force has implemented some impressive efforts. This funding will support future efforts to increase vaccination, reduce the incidence of COVID-19 and promote pandemic preparedness and pandemic recovery.”
The task force’s action plan consists of three priority areas the funding will be used: outreach events, mental health effects and marketing.
Highlights of the approach include the purchase of materials for local school districts to build Corsi-Rosenthal air filters, which are effective at cleaning indoor air for airborne virus particles, and implementation of the train the trainer program for first responders to develop peer support groups.
Some of the funding also will be used for branded commercials, educational sessions and marketing and outreach events throughout the summer and fall.
