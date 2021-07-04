Cambria and Somerset counties each added just nine new COVID-19 cases over the past week, mirroring a statewide trend that has shown the rate of new infections continuing to slide.
Cambria County now has recorded 14,831 cases and 441 deaths since the onset of the pandemic – the latter of which increased by one over the past seven days.
Somerset County has recorded 8,081 cases since March 2020. Somerset's total of 218 deaths has remained unchanged since June 20.
Indiana County added three cases over the past seven days and is now at 6,413 total and 179 deaths.
Bedford County added 12 cases over the same span, and is now at 4,719 positives and 142 deaths since the arrival of COVID-19.
Blair County added two deaths and is now at 343 total.
Westmoreland County added 32 cases over the last seven days and three deaths.
Westmoreland is now at 34,442 cases and 779 deaths, according to the Department of Health.
Among positivity rates as of late last week:
• Cambria’s positivity rate was 0.8% over the past week, down from 1.5% for the previous seven days.
• Somerset was at 1.9% positivity, up from 1.2%.
• Bedford was at 1.7% positivity, down from 2.0%.
• Blair was at 0.2% positivity, down from 0.7%.
• Westmoreland was at 1.5% positivity, down from 1.6%.
