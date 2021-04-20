Cambria and Somerset counties each recorded two new COVID-19 deaths among 77 across Pennsylvania in Tuesday’s update by the Department of Health.
Westmoreland County added four deaths and Blair and Centre counties each had one new death.
The addition of 4,577 positive cases on Tuesday brings the statewide totals to 1,113,868 cases and 25,767 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
The rolling seven-day average for new cases is now 4,544 cases a day, down from 4,630 a week ago. The seven-day average topped 5,000 cases on Sunday but has now dropped for two days.
The state estimates 89% of COVID-19 patients have recovered, which is more than 990,000 people.
Providers have now administered 7,254,446 vaccine doses across Pennsylvania, with 2,828,907 people now fully vaccinated. Another 1,865,467 are partially vaccinated, meaning they have received one dose of a two-dose vaccine.
Cambria County added 78 cases and two deaths, bringing the county totals to 13,212 cases and 414 deaths since the COVID-19 pandemic struck in March 2020.
Somerset County added 28 cases and two deaths to reach 7,316 cases and 195 deaths.
Bedford County added 22 cases with no deaths to reach 4,199 cases and 131 deaths.
Blair County added 52 cases and one death to reach 12,009 cases and 319 deaths.
Indiana County added 17 cases with no deaths to reach 5,760 cases and 165 deaths.
Clearfield County added 41 cases with no deaths to reach 7,895 cases and 133 deaths.
Centre County added 35 cases and one death to reach 15,779 cases and 216 deaths.
Westmoreland County added 158 cases and four deaths to reach 31,693 cases and 728 deaths.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.