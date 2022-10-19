EBENSBURG, Pa. – Cambria County Sheriff Don Robertson proposed a formal chain of command for his office during his budget hearing Wednesday with the commissioners and county controller.
A formal chain of command "hasn't been there for a very long time,” Robertson said, adding that he believes a system would help since the office’s staff are spread over four buildings in the central and southern parts of the county.
He would like to have designated leaders at each location.
“When you look at the sheriff's office, we’re county-wide," he said. "We’re spread out pretty thin.”
Robertson said the staff members work at the courthouse, human services building and the domestic relations building in the Ebensburg area, and the Central Park Complex in downtown Johnstown.
“I'd like to have some supervision because I can’t be everywhere," he said.
Controller Ed Cernic said that the group will talk about the position with Robertson.
Robertson said the first deputy position has been vacated for “some period of time.” He said that after speaking to human resources, the position is budgeted at $500 less annually than the chief deputy position.
The county budget hearings will resume at 9:30 a.m. Thursday in the commissioner’s office.
