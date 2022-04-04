JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – For the 25 emergency responders on Cambria County's Special Emergency Response Team, a call to mobilize means they have to be ready for almost anything.
Standoffs with desperate, dangerous fugitives.
Hostage situations and manhunts.
And while classroom training is crucial, that training alone can't prepare responders for every situation, SERT member Bob Haddad said.
The team was awarded a more than $3,000 grant to help in that cause, covering the cost to purchase specialized bolts for handguns and AR-15 rifles to enable officers to train to respond to armed suspects, fellow SERT member Jason Shuman said.
The Ebensburg-based nonprofit BADGE awarded the grant.
The conversion bolts enable officers to fire nonlethal simulation ammunition – or "Simunition" – rounds with their weapons during training exercises, said Shuman, a Richland Township sergeant whose department is one of six with officers on the countywide response team.
"With Simunitions, you hear the sound of a real gun firing at you," he said.
"It's much more real-life," Haddad said. "It forces you to keep your head in the game."
BADGE, an acronym for Because All Deserve Great Equipment, raises funds year-round to support Cambria County's municipal police departments, BADGE Co-Founder George Leitz.
Over the past six years, BADGE has donated $70,000 in support, Leitz said.
Important service
Officers train two days a month.
But the number and types of usable weapons have been limited – and so were the training exercises that could be conducted, Shuman said.
The team has members trained to make emergency entries, or serve as on-scene negotiators.
The grant from BADGE will enabling the team to add five AR bolts, 2 handgun barrels and one complete gun that can fire the training markers.
"When you are dealing with a county budget, these kinds of items just aren't readily available," said Haddad, who also serves on SERT through Northern EMS. "If it weren't for BADGE or groups like them, we wouldn't be able to acquire these kinds of things."
"For people out there who see their online raffles and their other fundraisers, they are a huge help because every police department in Cambria County is eligible for (the proceeds)," Shuman said. "It goes back to the community ten-fold."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.