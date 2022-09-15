JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Spurred by a spike in new COVID-19 cases – and a climbing positive test rate – Cambria County remained at the “high” level of community transmission this week, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention officials reported.
It’s the second time in a month the county was at that level, which carries higher safety recommendations for public spaces.
Cambria County is the only county in the region this week to hit that mark, which is based on new cases per capita over a seven-day span, hospitalizations and other factors.
Recent COVID-19 levels prompted the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown to reinstate a policy this week requiring that masks be worn by individuals in campus buildings.
Nearby Somerset, Bedford and Blair counties were all at the “medium” transmission level, while Indiana County was at the “low” level.
Under the “high” level, CDC officials suggest people wear masks on public transportation and in public indoor spaces.
The CDC also urges people to stay up to date with available vaccines and get tested if any symptoms are shown.
“If you are at high risk for severe illness, consider taking additional precautions,” the CDC wrote.
Across Pennsylvania, a three-week trend of COVID-19 case count declines also came to an end Wednesday.
Pennsylvania tallied 17,506 cases – up about 600 statewide from the previous week.
State Department of Health officials did not cite a reason for the slight uptick, but the trend has been common each fall after children statewide return to school.
Hospitalizations, however, remain flat at 1,171 statewide, data showed.
Cases by county
Cambria County added 355 cases over the past seven days, but fatalities remained unchanged at 757.
Somerset County added 135 cases and Indiana County added 203 cases over the same span.
Somerset and Indiana counties recorded one new death each.
Blair County added 214 new cases, while Clearfield County added 148 more cases, in addition to two more deaths.
Westmoreland County added 637 new cases.
