EBENSBURG, Pa. – The Cambria County Prison is seeking an extension to spend money from a grant for a medication for former inmates with substance abuse.
The prison received a grant for Vivitrol, an injectable medication for opioids dependence, in 2019 and has about $90,000 of the grant remaining, Warden Christian Smith said.
Smith told the Cambria County Prison Board of the extension application at its monthly meeting at the prison on Wednesday.
The warden said inmates have the option to receive the injection upon release. But due to lack of interest money remains unspent.
He said that the county is awaiting formal notification concerning whether the extension will be granted.
Commissioner William "B.J." Smith asked the warden his opinion on the likelihood of the extension being granted; Christian Smith replied: “pretty good.”
“It sounds like they're going to, because of the COVID situation,” he said, adding that he was still awaiting final word. “Everybody's been in everybody's pretty much the same boat.”
The warden said if the grant is not received, the county does not lose funds, as the county is reimbursed for the cost of injections.
“It's not money that we ever received yet," he said. "Once an inmate gets the injections, I get to build a time pair that gets reported to the grant. They reimburse the county so we technically won't lose any money we'll lose future reimbursement.”
According to Christian Smith, the county has spent and been reimbursed about $30,000 since 2019, which he said equals out to 30 inmates who participated in the program.
