EBENSBURG, Pa. – The Cambria County Prison Board received updates of equipment and projects at the prison during its monthly meeting Wednesday.
One of the water heater tanks that was a part of the 2018 replacement project has failed.
First Deputy Warden Bill Patterson said that while the tank was replaced in 2018, it came with a three-year manufacturer's warranty based on the “built” date, which was March, but that prison officials were able to talk to the company as approvals for the tanks were not received until December 2018.
Patterson said that the replacement would have cost approximately $18,000 but instead installation will cost $3,000 as replacement will be covered.
He added that maintenance staff are inspecting the other tanks installed at the same time as the tank that failed to ensure there will be no further problems in the near future.
According to Patterson, it appears as though “something ate out” the bottom of the tank.
Prison officials are also working on the prison’s underground gas tank for its generator.
Patterson explained that the tank is requiring upgrades due to its age and while the tank is in good condition, it is items such as gauges and alarms that require the upgrades.
The board also received an update on the HVAC project in the housing unit HF, which was added on in 2007. The project was awarded to Marc services at a cost of $300,220 and will be installed at ground level outside of the structure instead of inside of the unit like the current system. The new system will also be a natural gas system instead of oil.
“That can be another cost savings to the county,” Patterson said due to the costs of both natural gas and oil.
“It’s going to improve air quality in that unit as well.”
The project is expected to begin as soon as the equipment arrives.
