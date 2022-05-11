EBENSBURG, Pa. – The Cambria County Prison received notification from the state Department of Corrections that it is in full compliance for the 20th consecutive year after its regular inspection on May 5.
Warden Chris Smith said that the prison had anticipated full compliance, but that documentation was submitted to the Department of Corrections since the inspection regarding the floor project in the kitchen area.
“The only area of concern was the kitchen floor because of the condition," Smith said. "I sent in everything that we’ve been doing for the last 4 months. (The inspector) reviewed everything and we’re far enough along in the process that we did not get a citation for that, so we got another 100% compliance which gives us another 20 years running.”
Prisons have two-year inspection cycles, meaning Cambria's facility has been deemed in compliance for a 10th consecutive cycle.
Smith told the prison board Wednesday that equipment for the kitchen project is still on order and that the engineer completed the bid specifications for the floor replacement, which were posted May 6 with a due date for bids of June 6.
The project previously had a contractor for the flooring through a government cooperative purchasing program known as COSTARS, but the vendor had let its enrollment in the program lapse. That forced the prison to put the project out for bid, as there were no other vendors in the program that provided the type of flooring sought by the prison.
