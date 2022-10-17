EBENSBURG, Pa. – Cambria County is bracing for higher medical care costs at the prison for 2023, as well as continued staffing shortages.
At a hearing Monday on the Cambria County Prison’s 2023 projected budget – which includes a $13.9 million general fund – George Rozum, second deputy warden, said costs for inmate care next year are looking to jump from $1.4 million to date currently to $3 million.
Representatives of PrimeCare, the medical provider for the prison, recently met with the prison board.
Costs for 2023 were originally projected to be $2.1 million prior to the meeting with the company, Rozum told the county commissioners, chief clerk Mike Gelles and controller Ed Cernic and his staff.
“That’s a third of our budget,” Cernic said.
For 2023, the prison’s tentative budget includes $700,000 in overtime.
“That’s over half a mill in tax,” Cernic said.
Commissioner William “B.J.” Smith said a large portion of the prison’s overtime comes from working with inmates who are in the hospital. Protocol requires most inmates to have two corrections officers with them at all times while hospitalized.
Rozum said that these officers get double time and a half.
The prison has $512,226 budgeted in overtime for the current year and has spent $488,109.90 due to staffing shortages, staff illnesses and inmates in the hospital.
With the holidays coming up, “that budget is going to be blown right out of the water for this year,” Cernic said.
The 2022 budget for advertising was adjusted to allow up to $6,000, and the 2023 tentative budget will allow for $4,500 in advertising, which is lower than in past years.
The proposed budget also included $3,000 for education. Rozum said prison officials wanted to attend more job fairs and have more materials for the job fairs. They also needed an instructor to be trained, due to a recent resignation.
A total of $50,800 has been proposed for staff uniform allowances.
That is an increase from $44,125 in 2022.
Cernic asked how the frequent staff changes have impacted the uniforms.
Rozum responded that due to the fact that the uniforms are embroidered and listed as a part of the officer’s contract, that expense is unavoidable unless there is a contract change.
The county budget hearing will resume at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday in the commissioner’s office.
