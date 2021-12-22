EBENSBURG, Pa. – Cambria County’s president judge said in an interview Wednesday that he will not seek retention in 2023.
President Judge Norman A. Krumenacker III, 67, of Southmont, marked his 30th anniversary on the bench last week but said he plans to retire in about two years.
“I’m not going to run for retention," he said. "That’s been asked to me over and over for the past couple of years and I've made it known – at least for the people in the courthouse – that Jan. 1, 2024, will be my last day.”
Krumenacker noted that he will have spent more than 32 years as judge at the time.
“A little turnover doesn’t hurt, plus I’ll be within a couple of months of my 69th birthday,” he said. “It's just been a wonderful journey.”
Krumenacker was first appointed to fill a vacancy on the court in December 1991 then ran and was elected by the voters for the first time in 1993. He was retained in 2003 and 2013.
Krumenacker became president judge in 2016 following the retirement of Judge Timothy Creany.
