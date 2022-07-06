EBENSBURG, Pa. – A former Cambria County 911 dispatcher was granted $75,000 last month after she sued the county, alleging racial and sexual harassment.
The civil suit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania by Christy L. Janciga, who is white and the mother of a biracial child.
The Cambria County commissioners approved the release on June 9, which granted Janciga $23,342.50 for lost wages, $23,342.50 for non-wage pain and suffering, and $28,315 to be paid to Ramage, Lykos, LLC, for legal fees.
The funds were paid for by Cambria County and the County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania/ Pennsylvania Counties Risk Pool, an insurance carrier for the county. As a part of the release, the county claimed no legal violations or liability.
Janciaga filed the civil suit in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania last year. She was employed in the Cambria County Department of Emergency Services from Dec. 2, 2019, until April 1, 2020, when she was discharged.
Janciga claimed that she was terminated in retaliation after she complained to a supervisor about alleged racial and sexual harassment that created a hostile work environment, according to her complaint.
The documents said that she had reported to a supervisor on Feb. 26, March 24 and March 31, 2020 about alleged racial and sexual comments by coworkers.
The document further states that the racial and sexual harassment of Janciga was severe or pervasive in that she was repeatedly subjected to offensive, hostile and derogatory working conditions because of her race and her association with her biracial child and because of her gender.
Janciga alleged that she “suffered humiliation, inconvenience, mental distress, embarrassment and ... loss of income and fringe benefits, loss of reputation and lost career opportunities.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.