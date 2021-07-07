Local townships and boroughs are lining up to accept refunds for court filing fees that will remove Cambria County from a potentially expensive class action lawsuit over alleged overcharges.
East Carroll, Croyle and Conemaugh townships are among the first to approve an agreement to release the county from further liability under the lawsuit, which was filed by two Delaware County school districts.
The lawsuit stems from a little-known provision in state law that limits civil court filing fees to $10 for municipalities. The Cambria County prothonotary’s office has traditionally charged boroughs, townships, school districts and the City of Johnstown its standard fees collected from the public, county Solicitor William G. Barbin said.
Barbin’s office sent letters to 35 taxing bodies that had prothonotary fees in the past four years. The letters offer refunds totaling $3,137.50 if the municipalities agree to release the county from the class action suit.
“When the municipalities approve it, we’ll send that list down to Commonwealth Court and ask them to dismiss the suit against Cambria County,” Barbin said.
Cambria County commissioners will have to take a final vote before refunds can be issued, Barbin said.
Refunds range from 50 cents for Geistown Borough and Cambria and Washington townships to $807.50 for East Carroll Township. The City of Johnstown would receive $85 under the proposal.
East Carroll Township Secretary Mary Jane Rowland had not reviewed the situation but said property liens for sewer work and nuisance properties were among the fees incurred.
Jackson Township Manager David Hirko said nuisance property actions accounted for most of the fees behind his municipality’s proposed $330.50 refund, adding supervisors were expected to approve the settlement at their meeting Thursday morning.
“We’re not part of the lawsuit,” Hirko said. “We’ll just take the refund.”
In May, Barbin said some eastern Pennsylvania counties charge more than $300 to file a complaint.
“In Cambria County, it costs $110 to $115, and $60 to $75 of our $115 is fees that the Pennsylvania Supreme Court puts on,” he said. “That’s out of our control. The prothonotary charges $40 to file a complaint.”
The county is not presenting the proposed settlement as a “take it or leave it” offer, Barbin said.
“They could still receive input from the municipalities,” he said.
Randy Griffith is a multimedia reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5057. Follow him on Twitter @Photo- Griffer57.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.