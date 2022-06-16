JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Riley Gindlesperger couldn’t stop smiling when she left the Trinity Farms Healing Center goat pen at the Cambria County Library on Thursday.
“I liked the white one because it was sassy,” she said.
The 8-year-old was joined by her siblings Madilyn, 7, and Ellie, 5, at the library’s SummerQuest event that featured animals from the farm.
Children could visit with the 8-week-old Nigerian Dwarf goats from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and earn a badge for participating that would go toward their chance at prizes.
Hosting the goats gave the community a rare chance to interact with the animals.
“With the way society has been going, there aren’t too many children, but adults too that haven’t been exposed to farm animals,” Trinity Farms animal and property caretaker George Newman said.
The group does five or six of these visits each year and also invites community members out to the Boswell location.
“It’s just a healing experience,” Newman said.
Although Riley liked the white goat best, her sisters preferred the black one.
“They were soft,” Madilyn said.
Ellie added that she was just glad to see baby goats in person.
She expected the animals to be full-grown.
All this week, the organization has hosted events for the community to kick off the annual program.
“Being able to offer this in person to the community is invaluable,” CCL youth services Coordinator Leah Johncola said.
The library kept SummerQuest going virtually throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, but this season has transitioned back to primarily in-person programming.
Johncola spoke about the importance of bringing people into the library and noted the success the organizations has already experienced doing so.
This year’s theme is “Oceans of Possibilities,” and events continue through the end of July.
Chara Potter, 4, shared the Gindlesperger sisters’ excitement for the animals.
She jumped for joy inside the short fence as she petted the goats.
Her mother, Jennifer, said she and her children were already in town, so they decided to stop by.
“I figured they would like it,” she said.
The family visits the library often during the summer because of the quality programming.
Megan Maser brings her son Mehki Barber, 7, to the Main Street location for the same reason.
“They do a really good job,” she said.
“It’s very interactive.”
Maser added that her son likes it because he enjoys reading for prizes.
Mehki said his favorite book series is “Captain Underpants” because of the main character’s outfit.
Most of the children and their parents followed their visit with the goats by stopping in the library for a book.
Johncola said there’s nothing better than being able to tie the literacy program to the in-person event.
For more information and a complete schedule, visit www.cclsys.org or the library’s Facebook page.
