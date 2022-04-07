HARRISBURG,Pa. – A Cambria County Court of Common Pleas judge has received a two-year term to a state judicial ethics board.
Judge Linda Rovder Fleming received a two-year term on the Judicial Ethics Advisory Board by order of the Pennsylvania Supreme Court on April, 1 and was also named the board’s chairwoman.
Fleming will serve alongside eight other judges from all levels of the court system in the state to render ethical advice to judges and provide with documentation to prevent the judge seeking advice against charges if needed.
According to Fleming, the work for trial judges has been rendered through the Judicial Ethics Committee under the The Pennsylvania Conference of State Trial Judges, which has existed for 30 years.
Fleming has served on the committee since 2011 and as its chairwoman since October 2020.
In January, Pennsylvania State Supreme Court Chief Justice Max Baer began to look at options to evaluate how the state handled the process and it was then decided that a board would be formed under the supreme court.
Fleming said that at a function earlier this week, Baer spoke to the group she was with and he addressed the change, saying that Pennsylvania was one of the few jurisdictions in the country that allowed a judicial body to provide the advice and this is what prompted a change.
Fleming said that she is eager to carry on the work that she has been doing with the committee in this new form.
“I’m really excited about working with the new board," Fleming said. "The Judicial Ethics Committee has been one of the highlights of my judicial caree.
“It’s a wonderful group and we have thoughtful discussions about really important issues and all of the people that I work with on the committee are excellent jurists, so I’ve appreciated being in this position for over 10 years and I was concerned that maybe that part of my professional career was over. So when I received the appointment, I was thrilled and then to be asked to be the chair was icing on the cake for me. I was just glad to have a position but to be in a leadership role again is a huge honor for me and one that I take very seriously.”
