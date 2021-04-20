PATTON – After missing their chances last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Cambria Heights students made the trek Tuesday from the high school to Patton Park and Pool to spruce up the complex for its opening in May.
"It's just a nice reward for the kids," gifted teacher Michele Schirf said.
From 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., high school juniors and seniors were separated into groups and given tasks around the park.
Some, including senior Andy Christoff, were raking the T-ball field at the rear of the complex, while others were collecting sticks, hanging swings or working on other projects.
"It's nice to give back and help," Christoff said.
Lending a hand with the field brought up fond memories for him.
As a child, he said he played baseball on the diamond and being able to fix it up for the next group of players meant a lot.
Christoff was also happy to help because in a few months, several of the students who were working that day would have graduation parties in the park, he said.
Schirf started the clean-up project 10 years ago because she wanted her gifted students to participate in a community-service activity.
Not long after, the National Honor Society members also got involved.
Now, there's roughly 50 students who participate every year.
One of the biggest projects of the day was collecting leaves, which Skylar Kovac, a senior, was assigned to.
"It's important to clean up," she said.
Kovac has been looking forward to the event since last year when the group had to postpone the spring and fall projects.
She said she likes to give back to the community and having the chance to clean up the park and make it safer for area children was a rewarding experience.
Richard Miller, a retired borough worker who was there Tuesday, was happy to have the extra sets of hands.
"They're good help," he said.
Miller, 74, was employed by Patton for more than 30 years. During that time, he would look forward to the students' assistance in preparing the park and continues to do so.
Despite his retirement, the former employee still returns every spring to get the grounds in shape for visitors and said having the learners speeds up that process.
What would normally take him weeks can be done in an afternoon.
"It's awesome," Miller said.
Throughout the day, he drove a side-by-side around different portions of the park, collecting leaves and twigs that had been moved into piles and instructing students about what projects needed accomplished next.
