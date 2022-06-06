A 70-year-old Ebensburg-area woman was killed in an Indiana County crash Monday, while four other people sustained serious injuries, state police said.
An investigation into the accident was underway Monday, but a sudden medical emergency is believed to be to blame. The woman who died was not immediately identified.
Thirteen people – seven of them children – were traveling in a Ford Econoline E-350 van on state Route 580 in Green Township just before 8 a.m., state Trooper Nicholas Smith wrote in a release to media.
Two of the passengers – a 10-year-old from Northern Cambria and a 9-year-old from Clymer – sustained serious injuries and were flown to UPMC Children's Hospital.
Five other children received minor injuries. Two adults were also injured – India Scott, 25, of Ebensburg, and Martha Miller, 47, of Clymer. Scott, Miller and five other passengers were taken to Indiana Regional Medical Center, Smith said.
State police do not identify juvenile passengers injured in vehicle crashes, and the vehicle's driver also was not identified. In fatalities, names of the deceased are typically withheld until next of kin are notified.
The accident occurred just a few miles west of the Cambria County line.
Passengers in the vehicle told police the driver was having difficulty staying in the lane moments before the crash and lost consciousness before the vehicle exited the road. The van struck a tree, traveled 20 feet and struck another, state police said.
According to state police Public Information Officer Cliff Greenfield, the vehicle was marked under the name of a local church, but had recently been sold by the church and was owned by a private individual, he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.