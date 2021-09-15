JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – This walk is aimed at uniting the community through remembrance, hope and support.
The Cambria County Suicide Prevention Task Force, in conjunction with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention Western Pennsylvania, will hold its Out of the Darkness Walk Saturday in Central Park in downtown Johnstown.
Registration will begin at 11:30 a.m., followed by the program from 1 to 3 p.m.
The annual event is meant to raise awareness about suicide in order to achieve a mission of saving lives and bringing hope to those affected by suicide.
Chrystal James, walk chairwoman and a Cambria County Suicide Prevention Task Force member, said they are looking forward to returning to an in-person event and will have more than 25 resource tables available.
“Funds raised from the Out of the Darkness Walk allow us to fund research, create educational programs, advocate for public policy and support survivors of suicide loss in our community,” she said.
“By showing up, you are sending the message that mental health is as real as physical health. You are sending the message that reaching out for help is the strong thing to do. You are showing others that suicide, which is currently the 10th-leading cause of death in the U.S. can no longer be swept under the rug.”
An important aspect of the walk is the healing connection it creates when people affected by suicide come together, whether it’s to remember a lost loved one or to share their own story of survival.
In-person event attendees in the past have been encouraged to wear different color beads signifying their connection to the cause, which help to create a visual representation that you are not alone.
“Even today, when we’re seeing more open dialogue about mental health and wellness, discussions of suicide can still be difficult,” said Katrina Perkosky, co-chairwoman of the Cambria County Suicide Prevention Task Force.
She said that for those who have lost a loved one to suicide, the grief is isolating.
“Survivors often question what they could have done to prevent the death. Even though it’s not their fault, there is still a lot of shame,” Perkosky said.
“For people that struggle with suicidal thoughts like I have, it can be overwhelming to seek help by sharing those feelings with someone else. Events like ours that address suicide and what can be done to help those affected by it help fight that stigma.”
In 2019, more than 250 people participated in the Out of the Darkness Walk, and the event raised more than $15,000, which has been used locally for education, trainings and outreach programs.
This year’s fundraising goal is $18,000.
For more information or to register for the walk, visit afsp.org/johnstown.
