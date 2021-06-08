After being closed for in-person gatherings for more than a year, Cambria County’s nine senior centers will reopen on Tuesday, the county Area Agency on Aging announced.
Administrator M. Veil Griffith said the centers will be open Tuesdays and Thursdays in June and return to normal schedules on July 6.
“Statewide, we are seeing a significant decrease with COVID-19 cases, and vaccines are available,” Griffith said. “All of our senior activity centers will follow the guidelines made available by the (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) and Pennsylvania Department of Aging to keep our seniors safe. Patrons, volunteers and staff will be required to wear masks, social distance and not gather in large groups.”
The nine centers were closed March 18, 2020, as the initial wave of COVID-19 swept the state. The centers provided take-out meals for senior citizens throughout the shutdown, which will continue as they reopen.
Cambria County commissioners said they appreciated patience the centers’ participants showed throughout the shutdown.
“The closing of the senior activity centers isolated many seniors from their friends and daily routine,” Commissioner Scott Hunt said in a press release. “It has been a stressful time for seniors, and some have struggled with anxiety and loneliness due to the closures. As we begin to reopen the activity centers, Cambria County seniors can reconnect with friends, and this will improve their overall mental health.”
“We love our seniors, and I want to thank them for their patience,” President Commissioner Tom Chernisky said. “It is time for our seniors to get out and enjoy activities and have conversations with their friends. We are going to crawl, walk and run and reopen in a safe and timely manner.”
“I am looking forward to visiting the seniors and having face-to-face contact with them,” Commissioner B.J. Smith said. “It will be a joy seeing them enjoy the activities that they have missed since March of 2020.”
