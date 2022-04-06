Cambria County’s senior centers will hold “Spring Flings 2022” at the following locations:
• Nanty Glo, Sunday;
• East Hills, April 21;
• Portage, April 26;
• Ebensburg, April 28;
• Cresson, May 3;
• Northern Cambria, May 5;
• Forest Hills, May 10;
• and Patton, May 12.
Lunch will be served from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Those who register two days prior to the event will receive a hot meal.
Each center will have activities, raffles, a 50/50, door prizes and snacks.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.