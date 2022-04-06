Cambria County’s senior centers will hold “Spring Flings 2022” at the following locations:

• Nanty Glo, Sunday;

• East Hills, April 21;

• Portage, April 26;

• Ebensburg, April 28;

• Cresson, May 3;

• Northern Cambria, May 5;

• Forest Hills, May 10;

• and Patton, May 12.

Lunch will be served from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Those who register two days prior to the event will receive a hot meal.

Each center will have activities, raffles, a 50/50, door prizes and snacks.

Kelly Urban is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. She can be reached at (814) 532-5073. Follow her on Twitter @KellyUrban25.

