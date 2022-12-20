JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Cambria County officials spoke on Tuesday about the county’s progress in areas such as blight reduction, tourism and safety during the annual State of the County Address at the Holiday Inn Johnstown-Downtown.
Cambria County Commissioners Thomas Chernisky and Scott Hunt were joined by leaders in several key program areas.
Renee Daly, executive director of the Redevelopment Authority of Cambria County, said that since 2018, 37 properties have been demolished through the county’s Act 152 program – including 24 residential and 13 business properties for $443,000.
Daly added that last month the authority adopted bylaws for the county’s land bank – which will allow properties to be demolished, redeveloped and re-enter taxation.
Chernisky pointed to the Act 152 program, which allows fees to be collected as properties in the county are purchased or sold. Those funds can then be used to pay for demolition of blighted properties.
Jean Desrochers, facility manager of 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial in downtown Johnstown, reported growing use of the arena since the COVID-19 pandemic.
Desrochers said that during the pandemic, 1st Summit Arena expanded to add more sporting events and gatherings such as weddings. He added that the entertainment at the arena is expanding to offer more types of concerts and entertainment for a wider range of interests – from rock to country to hip-hop.
Cliff Kitner, executive director of the Cambria County Conservation and Recreation Authority, reported that within the past decade, the authority went from 26 to 53 miles of trails and that the county is third in the state for miles of rail-trails. He added that the group estimates that trails now bring $10 million into the local economy from people traveling to the area.
Emergency Management Agency coordinator and 911 director Art Martynuska said that the county is moving forward with its emergency communication project and has a new system that allows 911 operators to see what is happening at a scene through a caller’s phone, with access granted through a text message.
He added that the technology will also allow photos of fires to be sent to first responders and medical information to be sent to hospital emergency rooms.
County financial picture
The county’s year started off with a positive trend when officials received notice in February from S&P Global Ratings that the county’s bond rating was moved from BBB to A- and from the “adequate” level to the “strong” category.
Hunt said that it is the highest bond rating for the county in 30 years.
“It was a two-notch upgrade, which will help save money for the county if we would need to borrow in the future," he said. "... It was definitely a win for the county."
Chernisky said that it was a long road to get there.
Hunt said that in the year, the county allotted American Rescue Plan (ARP) funds to projects that may not have otherwise happened without a loan, if at all.
“All of the rescue funds were allocated under the lost revenue bucket," Hunt said. "Therefore, the money went into the general fund and will be distributed as each project is completed.
“We addressed county infrastructure projects that otherwise would have required a loan to be completed or probably would have been pushed off down the road – projects such as new roofs on 1st Summit Arena and the Cambria County Prison.”
Other projects include replacing the original kitchen floor at the Cambria County Prison and replacements of the boilers and windows at Cambria County Courthouse.
“Using ARPA funding will help complete these projects and will definitely save the county money down the road, and more importantly, will complete much needed necessary renovations,” Hunt said.
Chernisky noted that "for the first time since 1993, Cambria County did not issue a tax anticipation note for 2022." A tax anticipation note is a loan taken out at the beginning of the year, before tax revenues are received, and paid off throughout the year as those revenues are received.
He added that in 2022, the commissioners cut taxes 2½ mills, saving taxpayers $3 million. For property taxes, a mill equates to a dollar of tax for every $1,000 of assessed value.
“We're about to announce this Thursday at a commissioners' meeting that there'll be another half-mill tax cut, saving taxpayers $600,000,” Chernisky said. “The total tax cuts for the taxpayers of Cambria county is $4.8 million per year.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.