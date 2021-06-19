Plans are finally in place to induct the newest Cambria County Military Hall of Fame class following a year’s worth of delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The ceremony is scheduled for July 14, beginning at 1 p.m., at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial in downtown Johnstown.
Michael Capelli, Paul Clawson, Harry Raab Jr., Vincent Obsitnik and Chad Pysher will be enshrined, bringing the total number of members to 62.
“It’s so important to recognize people who have made significant contributions to our freedoms and our way of life from Cambria County,” said Marty Kuhar, chairman of the War Memorial Authority’s Veterans Committee.
“It’s almost astounding. Each one of them is a history in itself.”
Two inductees – Obsitnik and Pysher – are alive and expected to attend.
Obsitnik, who lived in Nanty Glo as a child, spent time in the Navy and went on to become the U.S. ambassador to the Slovak Republic. Pysher, an Army veteran from Lilly, served combat tours in Bosnia and Iraq. “It’s an honor for us to honor them while they are still alive,” Kuhar said.
They will join a hall of fame that includes well-known local historical figures, including Iwo Jima flag raiser Michael Strank, who, like Obsitnik, was a Slovakia native, and Boyd “Buzz” Wagner, the first fighter pilot ace of World War II.
“I am very humbled when I look at all the other past inductees and what great service they have exhibited,” said Obsitnik in a statement from the Veterans Committee. “It makes me really proud of Cambria County to see the wonderful people it has spawned in the service of this great country.”
Clawson, Capelli and Raab will be enshrined posthumously.
Capelli (Army/Nanty Glo) earned two Silver Stars, a Bronze Star and three Purple Hearts during World War II. Raab (Navy/Johnstown) served in World War II and later became chief physicist with the Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program. Clawson (Army/Johnstown) was a Distinguished Service Cross recipient from the Korean War.
