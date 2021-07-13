It has been three years since Cambria County has torn down its first blighted property with Act 152 funding.
County and local officials gathered on Monday at the site of that property, a former warehouse along Main Street in South Fork, to mark the occasion.
“Today’s a great day for South Fork, Cambria County and our region,” President Commissioner Thomas Chernisky said. “Most counties talk about removing blight, but Cambria County has and will continue to take action on removing blight.”
Act 152 was passed by the county commissioners in 2017. As a part of the act, a $15 fee on certain types of deeds is charged and placed into a fund that is used to pay for demolitions of blighted properties.
Commissioner Scott Hunt said just under 200 properties had been demolished in the city of Johnstown and 19 have been torn down in the rest of the county.
“Act 152 is a good program, and it’s another example of when good people get together and do good things, good things happen,” he said. “This was an eyesore and now it’s not. ... We just need to keep the momentum moving throughout the county.”
“If we could get homes taken down with monies from this act, it helps out our budget,” said Todd Russell, mayor of South Fork, who added that new businesses will be coming into town and development will be happening to the borough’s 1889 Park.
“Business will be there,” he said. “We just need to make sure we get the money to clean everything up.”
Renee Daly, executive director of the Cambria County Redevelopment Authority, briefly detailed the process for those who may be interested in demolishing a property in their municipality.
“With Act 152, we, through the Redevelopment Authority, will take applications from the community,” Daly said. “Properties are required to be municipally owned or publicly owned. It cannot be privately owned.”
A workshop to educated municipal officials on Act 152 is scheduled for 5 p.m. Sept. 29 at Duman Lake County Park Pavilion 2, 157 County Park Road, Ebensburg.
Questions regarding Act 152 or the seminar should be directed to Daly at 814-472-6711 or rdaly@cocambria.pa.us. Those with questions regarding county tax sales are asked to contact Larissa Gavlak at 814-472-1445.
