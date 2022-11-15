JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Cambria County Library’s building in downtown Johnstown is getting some upgrades, and the community is being tapped for a say in the finished product.
A mural spanning the Main Street and Walnut Street sides of the library, that will feature a collection of book titles is set to be installed, along with a patio space and water feature.
“We want to keep up with the revitalization of our downtown, and this new project adds both the functionality of a great multipurpose outdoor area and the vibrant focal point of a mural installation to a key Main Street anchor,” library director Ashley Flynn said in a release.
To accomplish this feat, the library has partnered with Bottle Works on Third Avenue, which has installed the popular Steve Ditko mural on Washington Street, featuring Spider-Man and Doctor Strange, and plans to put up another mural highlighting the Johnstown native’s work on the Tulip Building in Cambria City.
Community members can vote on their pick of books to be used for the library mural through Sunday by visiting cclsys.org/cambria-mural.
Survey forms are also available at the library at 248 Main St.
The large patio being constructed on the Walnut Street side of the library will include an alternate space for patrons to use, free Wi-Fi and access to several programs and events.
These exterior upgrades are the first at the library since the addition of the third floor roughly 40 years ago.
Library officials said the project was inspired by Johnstown and Cambria County’s efforts to rebrand and put a new emphasis on art and outdoor recreation.
When finished, the improvements are expected to cost around $250,000, with the majority of the funds being provided by an anonymous donor through the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies.
“We are extremely grateful for this generous donation to enhance our exterior,” Flynn said. “This funding is crucial at a pivotal time for our library and our city.”
