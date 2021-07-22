The Cambria County Library has become a registered Safe Sitter Teaching Site, offering the nationally recognized life and safety training program for teens.
Students will learn how to prevent injuries and handle emergencies when home alone, watching younger siblings or babysitting.
The library is registering students in grades 6 through 8 for a one-day Safe Sitter Essentials class that will teach infant and child choking rescue, how to prevent problem behavior and how to run a babysitting business.
Classes will be offered from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and July 29, 5 to 8 p.m. Aug. 3 and 5 to 7:30 p.m. Aug. 4.
Preregistration is required at cclsys.org/event.
Information: 814-536-5131, ext. 205.
