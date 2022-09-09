JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Cambria County Library is offering numerous activities and displays to celebrate Banned Books Week from Sept. 18-24.
This year’s theme is “Books Unite Us, Censorship Divides Us.”
The purpose of this week-long celebration is to highlight the important of an individual’s freedom to read and the value of free and open access to information.
Activities at the library include the Y’all Means All Virtual discussion with the editor and three contributing authors of “Y’all Means All: The Emerging Voices Queering Appalachia” from 6 to 7 p.m. Sept. 20, crowdsources poetry, Culture Crawl banned books reading, a banned book guessing contest and more.
To register for the virtual discussion, visit bit.ly/CCLvoices. The first 25 registrants will receive a free copy of the book.
For more information about the event, visit cclsys.org/events or call 814-536-5131.
