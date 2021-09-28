Cambria County Library’s Next Chapter Capital Campaign has raised $56,000 toward its $70,000 goal.
The campaign, which was launched in July, is raising funds to complete several projects, including a new energy-efficient HVAC system and flooring replacement.
Funding also is needed to support the addition of modern amenities, including a parent/child resource center and phone-charging stations.
In addition, the library unveiled renderings of its placemaking projects, illustrating several exterior changes. The addition of outdoor seating and a large-scale mural will create a functional, inviting patio space for patrons and visitors to utilize, library leaders said.
Donations made before Oct. 29 will be used as a one-to-one match for a Keystone Grant through the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, which helps libraries address large capital projects.
For more information or to make a donation, visit www.cclsys.org/cambria.
