The Cambria County Library announced a new outreach initiative that will take books to people living in local retirement and assisted living facilities.
The library has partnered with Westmont Woods, McCullough Place and Garden Terrace in Dale Borough for the program.
Each location will have a box of 35 to 40 books delivered by the library, with an assortment of popular fiction and nonfiction titles.
Large print and audiobooks also will be included in each box.
Residents are to request specific items on a bi-weekly or monthly delivery schedule determined by each facility.
For more information, call 814-536-5131 or email campub@cclsys.org.
