JOHNSTOWN – Tickets are still available for the "A Smalltown Mobwalk" on Saturday, hosted by the Cambria County Library.
The stroll through downtown will start at the library, 248 Main St., and be led by Johnstown Area Heritage Association President and CEO Richard Burkert who will highlight the area during the 1950s and 1960s.
There will also be readings of nostalgic accounts provided by Frank Filia and references to the Russell Shorto book, "Smalltime: A History of My Family and the Mob."
For more information and to purchase tickets visit, the library circulation desk or http://bit.ly/CCLSmalltown.
