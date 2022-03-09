JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The Cambria County Library has been awarded a $364,100 Keystone Grant by the Pennsylvania Department of Education.
The organization was one of 21 libraries in 17 counties that received the money, state officials announced on Wednesday.
“The Keystone is the biggest opportunity for libraries to receive funding for improvements,” library director Ashley Flynn said.
These grants are designated to help public library facilities install equipment, upgrade security systems and improve operations, and pays for up to 50% of eligible costs in acquisition, rehabilitation, planning and construction, which can include roof replacements, energy efficiency upgrades, facility expansions and more.
At the Cambria County Library, the HVAC system on the third floor will be replaced with a more efficient system that will also be rezoned for future projects in that area, such as new meeting spaces.
Flynn said the third floor was added to the 50-year-old building in the 1980s and holds many local historical collections.
However, “there’s a lot of humidity issues” on that level.
That’s why the HVAC system needs to be replaced.
Flynn expressed appreciation for the local community regarding the assistance with raising money for the match and said the improvements will help the library better serve residents.
“As someone who grew up in the area, I know how important of a community asset the Cambria County Library is,” state Rep. Frank Burns, D-East Taylor Township, said in a release. “Reading is an absolutely fundamental skill and I will continue to work with our community partners to find the resources we need to promote literacy.”
He also stated that the funding was important not just for the Johnstown branch, but for the entire county system because it would allow other monies to be used in different areas, such as programming and book purchases.
“Public libraries are a community staple — helping residents access critical services, resources and programming, from educational materials to broadband,” state Secretary of Education Dr. Noe Ortega said in a statement. “This year’s round of Keystone Library grants will help Pennsylvania’s libraries improve their facilities and operations to better serve visitors and patrons.”
