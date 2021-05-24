EBENSBURG – Needing less than 80 minutes to reach a verdict on Monday, Cambria County jurors found Chase Edward Turner guilty of seven counts related to a fatal wrong-way DUI crash on U.S. Route 219 North on May 31, 2018.
Turner, 30, of Barboursville, West Virginia, was charged with the following as a result of the Adams Township crash that killed 20-year-old Olivia Red and seriously injured her passenger, Angela Phillips: Homicide by motor vehicle while driving under the influence, aggravated assault by motor vehicle while driving under the influence, two counts of driving under the influence, two counts of reckless endangerment and one count of falsifying reports to lake enforcement agencies.
Turner was led out of the courtroom by Cambria County sheriff’s deputies in red handcuffs after the verdict was read.
Cambria County Judge Patrick T. Kiniry has set June 22 as the sentencing date for Turner.
