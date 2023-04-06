Job-seekers of all ages are invited to attend the 2023 Cambria County Job Fair.
The free event is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 2 at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial, 326 Napoleon Street, downtown Johnstown.
Employers will have the opportunity to recruit from a diverse group of qualified candidates. Job-seekers are encouraged to bring their resumes for distribution, said Dave Grimaldi, director of workforce development at Johnstown Area Regional Industries.
In addition to hiring businesses in the area, local workforce experts will be on hand to answer questions and provide information on job search resources and recruitment materials for employers.
“The great thing about this event is the massive pool of employers and professionals who come together for one common good – connecting our community with resources, tools and available job opportunities,” Grimaldi said.
Leading up to the job fair, job-seekers are invited to attend three free preparation workshops.
The workshops will cover resume writing, interview techniques, Zoom and social media etiquette, employer expectations, job retention and preparing for a job fair.
Two of the workshops are scheduled from 1 to 2:30 p.m. April 25 and 26 at the PA CareerLink Cambria County office inside Cambria County Library, 248 Main St., downtown Johnstown.
The third workshop will be held virtually on April 27. To register for a free preparation workshop, call PA CareerLink at 814-534-2500.
The exhibitor fee for the fair is $100 per table. The early bird deadline for exhibitors is Friday. After this date, a $10 increase will be implemented.
Businesses are encouraged to register as soon as possible, as space is limited.
Several organizations partner with JARI to host the job fair, including Pennsylvania Highlands Community College, Veteran Community Initiatives, PA CareerLink Cambria County, the Office of Vocational Rehabilitation and Goodwill of the Southern Alleghenies.
Russ O’Reilly is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @RussellOReilly.
