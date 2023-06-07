EBENSBURG, Pa. – When someone suffers a cardiac arrest, the average survival rate is about 11% without bystander cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), according to Cambria County Emergency Management Agency coordinator and 911 director Art Martynuska.
Survival rate can increase nearly 40% with the use of CPR and automated external defibrillators (AED), and the introduction of a new mobile application in the county is helping.
Cambria County officials and stakeholders previewed the PulsePoint Respond phone app and how it works when someone is suffering a cardiac arrest.
Cambria County Department of Emergency Services Operations Supervisor Dan Blackburn explained that when a cardiac arrest is called into 911, the app will alert those registered who are nearby and allow them to respond.
The app also shows the locations of nearby AED devices.
The app can be downloaded from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store and has more than 134,000 AEDs that are registered in the country and several dozen in Cambria County, according to Martynuska.
He said that he is working to get all devices in the county registered in the app, which will include its location and may include a photo of the location.
Eric Miller, president of the Cambria County EMS Advisory Council, explained that he recently traveled out of town and was surprised when he received notification of a cardiac arrest in the hotel where he was staying, noting that the app will track emergencies in your location. Miller added that there are laws protecting lay people who use CPR and that they should not worry responding to a call on the app.
Martynuska said that the technology would not have been possible without the help of the 1889 Foundation.
“It’s an honor to be able to do this. Anytime we can do anything to support anything that can save a life, we're going to do it every time,” Susan Mann, president of the 1889 Foundation said, adding the organization recently helped provide funding for nearly 30 AEDs for area baseball fields. “This is amazing and technology just keeps getting better and better and saving lives is what it's all about.
