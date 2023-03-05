JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A Pittsburgh teen accused of gunning down a Johnstown man in Moxham was apprehended in a Las Vegas residence.
Michael Cogdell, 18, was taken into custody Saturday by members of the U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force, Cambria County District Attorney Greg Neugebauer said.
He said law enforcement officials from multiple states, in addition to Pennsylvania and Nevada, had been working together to find Cogdell since a warrant was issued for his arrest in February.
Neugebauer credited the agencies "for their tenacity" in tracking down Cogdell on Saturday.
Cogdell is being held without bond while awaiting the process required to be transferred back to Cambria County to face homicide charges.
"He is awaiting extradition," Neugebauer said in a statement to The Tribune-Democrat.
Cogdell is accused of shooting 41-year-old Marvin Price after the man pulled up to him on the 600 block of Park Avenue.
In a criminal complaint filed last month, police said they identified Cogdell through surveillance footage, cooperation from community members and the alleged gunman's cellphone.
Police said the phone was recovered after it was allegedly taken from the crime scene by Lexus Capri Simms, 26, Price's wife.
Simms is also behind bars accused of tampering with evidence.
