EBENSBURG, Pa. – More than 60 years after he first stepped into the Cambria County Courthouse in Ebensburg as a young boy delivering newspapers, David J. Tulowitzki will soon enter the courthouse and put on his robe as a Cambria County Court of Common Pleas judge for the last time.
Tulowitzki, 71, submitted his letter of resignation to Gov. Josh Shapiro last month due to his pending retirement. He will finish his time on the bench at the end of the day on Sept. 29.
Tulowitzki served as an assistant district attorney from the 1970s until 1992, when he was elected district attorney, a position he held until he was sworn in as a judge in December 2005.
The judge said that at the beginning of the year, he anticipated that he would succeed President Judge Norman A. Krumenacker III as the county’s president judge upon Krumenacker’s retirement, but he eventually reconsidered.
“I’ll be 72 years old and started thinking about it as time went on, and then, you know, there’s two new judges that are going to take the bench in January,” he said. “It just felt like the right time. The old guard is leaving, and the new guard is going to take over.”
He added that his wife has wanted him to retire for years now, which was also a factor in his decision.
“I love my job – and I call it a job, not a position, because I think it’s more like a job than it is a position; at least, I think it should be – and it’s an important job,” Tulowitzki said. “... I never felt overwhelmed. I’ve just liked what I did.”
“I’m going to miss the people in the building,” he added. “I mean, the job is all about the people. There’s a lot of nice, good, talented people that work with me and for me.”
Former Cambria County employee Judy Younger first worked with Tulowitzki when she was an administrative assistant in the district attorney’s office under then-District Attorney Timothy Creany. She eventually became Tulowitzki’s office manager and then his executive assistant when he became a judge. She described Tulowitzki as someone who could play to all of the strengths of his staff members.
“He knew what qualities each person in his staff had,” she said. “He knew what they were good at managing and what they were good at doing, and he would fit the case to that person’s skills, and he had a level of trust in his employees.”
As a judge, Younger said, Tulowitzki took particular pride in his handling of juvenile cases.
“He would like to see the success stories,” she said. “That made him feel good. Whenever he thought that he made a difference and that he turned some kid’s life around, all because of, maybe, a ruling that he did, that made him feel good – and it wasn’t to make him feel good. He felt good for that kid and that he made a difference in that kid’s life.”
Tulowitzki said when he took office, it was customary for the new judge to take juvenile court cases, but he kept those cases for the past 18 years by choice.
“I’ve been in juvenile court now for 18 years by choice because I really like to think that I made a difference in enough lives and that it’s paid dividends for both the juveniles and society,” he said, “so I’ve kept it. I’ve kept it by choice the whole 18 years. There’s a wonderful staff at juvenile probation to work with also.”
Amy Spinos joined Tulowitzki’s staff as his law clerk when he first became a judge and recently left his staff last month in anticipation of his retirement.
She said she “vividly” recalls his swearing-in ceremony.
“He spoke about selling newspapers in the courthouse as a very young boy, and just the feeling of awe that overcame him whenever he walked into the doors each day,” she said. “He said that he was always fascinated by the courts, and he always wanted a role in the process, and that’s what inspired him to get involved in the law. He had hoped at that time to bring that same sense of awe to work with him every day once he took the bench. I honestly think that he did.”
Spinos said that Tulowitzki had always been “very conscientious of fairness and the sense of justice.”
“He really was very deliberate in balancing all of the arguments that were presented before him, whether it was in a civil or criminal context,” she said. “I thought he was very respectful of the parties. He went above and beyond to be very sensitive and accommodating in difficult cases, and I thought that he was always very professional in his dealings, with not only the other judges, but with counsel. I think basically what it boils down to is everyone that came into his courtroom always got a fair shake, and I hope that I was part of that process and bringing his vision to light.”
Tulowitzki said he intends to spend more time with his family, which includes two children and a grandchild who live in Florida. He does not intend to spend time as a senior judge.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.