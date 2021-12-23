EBENSBURG, Pa. – Cambria County may see up to $15 over the next 20 years to establish new drug and alcohol programs thanks to a settlement with several opioid manufacturers.
The Cambria County commissioners approved the settlement Thursday.
Solicitor Bill Barbin said that Cambria County will receive 0.175% of the $1 billion settlement, which will amount to between $11 and $15 million over the course of the next 20 years.
Barbin said the law firm Marc Bern and Associates filed the suit on behalf of Cambria and other counties in the state.
He said that the lawsuit was for damages and extra costs that the county and local agencies spent due to the opioid crisis.
Cambria was one of 67 counties in the suit.
While Cambria was part of a class action suit, Somerset County was represented by the State Office of the Attorney General.
Somerset County anticipates $2.9 million, tentative figures show.
According to Barbin, the City of Johnstown and Richland Township can opt into the lawsuit for a portion of the funds the county would receive, but that opting in would mean that the funds would go to drug and alcohol programs in the municipalities.
This summer, several states, Johnson & Johnson and three major pharmaceutical distributors – Cardinal Health, McKesson and AmerisourceBergen – agreed to a $26 million settlement that would see the companies pay that money out over as many as 18 years.
Barbin said a settlement with Perdue Pharma is still pending.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.