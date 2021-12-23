Judge rejects Purdue Pharma’s sweeping opioid settlement

FILE - In this Aug. 9, 2021, file photo, fake pill bottles with messages about OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma are displayed during a protest outside the courthouse where the bankruptcy of the company is taking place in White Plains, N.Y. A federal judge on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, has rejected OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma’s bankruptcy settlement of thousands of lawsuits over the opioid epidemic because of a provision that would protect members of the Sackler family from facing litigation of their own.

 Seth Wenig

EBENSBURG, Pa. – Cambria County may see up to $15 over the next 20 years to establish new drug and alcohol programs thanks to a settlement with several opioid manufacturers.

The Cambria County commissioners approved the settlement Thursday.

Solicitor Bill Barbin said that Cambria County will receive 0.175% of the $1 billion settlement, which will amount to between $11 and $15 million over the course of the next 20 years.

Barbin said the law firm Marc Bern and Associates filed the suit on behalf of Cambria and other counties in the state.

He said that the lawsuit was for damages and extra costs that the county and local agencies spent due to the opioid crisis.

Cambria was one of 67 counties in the suit.

While Cambria was part of a class action suit, Somerset County was represented by the State Office of the Attorney General.

Somerset County anticipates $2.9 million, tentative figures show.

According to Barbin, the City of Johnstown and Richland Township can opt into the lawsuit for a portion of the funds the county would receive, but that opting in would mean that the funds would go to drug and alcohol programs in the municipalities.

This summer, several states, Johnson & Johnson and three major pharmaceutical distributors – Cardinal Health, McKesson and AmerisourceBergen – agreed to a $26 million settlement that would see the companies pay that money out over as many as 18 years.

Barbin said a settlement with Perdue Pharma is still pending.

Katie Smolen is a reporter with The Tribune-Democrat. Follow her on Twitter @KSmolen1230.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you