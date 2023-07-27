JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The victim of Wednesday's deadly house fire in Westmont Borough has been identified as Grant Jeanjaquet, a 22-year-old nursing student at St. Vincent College, Latrobe, and who was employed in the emergency department at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center, authorities said on Thursday.
Jeanjaquet was overcome by toxic smoke and gas, Cambria County Coroner Jeffrey Lees said.
He was found on the first floor between the couch and the wall.
Five family members were rescued and taken to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center on Franklin Street.
The 41-year-old mother is in stable condition. The 37-year-old father was released from the hospital. Their two daughters, ages 18 and 14, remain in the hospital, one in critical condition and the other in stable condition. A 5-year-old boy was also released.
The fire is being ruled accidental, but remains under investigation, West Hills Deputy Fire Chief Kevin Schrock said.
The fire broke out at 2:05 a.m. Wednesday in a two-story house in the 200 block of Fayette Street.
"Crews arrived on scene with heavy fire conditions on the first floor," Schrock said.
"Multiple people were on the roof over the porch," he said. "Rescues were made and the fire was extinguished."
All were asleep at the time when a smoke alarm sounded. The father was able to awaken other family members.
The mother went back inside the home to rescue her youngest daughter, who was sleeping in a second-floor bedroom, Schrock said.
"Firefighters made entry and began a search, where they found the mother and the daughter collapsed in the bedroom, he said.
Check back for more information on this developing story.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.