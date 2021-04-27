Cambria County Coroner Jeffrey Lees

A death investigation is underway involving the body of an individual found late Monday inside a West End home, Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees said.

City police, a state police forensics unit, the Cambria County District Attorney's Office and staff and Lees' staff spent more than six hours overnight at the scene of a Virginia Avenue home after responders were called to the residence just before 11:30 p.m., he said.

Lees said further information will be released following an autopsy scheduled to begin at noon Tuesday.

For now, investigators aren't sure what happened, "but we treat every death as suspicious until proven otherwise," Lees said.

