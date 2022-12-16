EBENSBURG, Pa. – The Cambria County Conservation and Recreation Authority is faced with a shortfall to its budget, officials said Friday.
Authority staff and Chairman Thomas Kakabar presented authority members with a breakdown of the county’s contribution to the authority’s budget over time, while making the board aware that the budget presented to them for adoption would have a shortfall of $133,000.
In 2005, the county contributed 4% of the organization’s overall budget.
By 2012, the group saw almost complete funding by the county, with $137,740, or 97%, of its budget coming from the county. But in recent years, county contributions have dropped by percentage – with Cambria County contributing $166,931, or 9%, in 2021.
The authority’s executive director, Cliff Kitner, said that in that timeframe, the authority has brought $19.5 million in revenue into the region thanks to local trails, with a $800,000 investment from the county.
“Just to put this into more layman's terms, back when the 2009 study was done, it was estimated the cost just for (trail) maintenance was $1,700 per mile,” Kitner said. “Since 2015, we've worked on the trails, so in 2022, when you take the rate of inflation every year, we're at about $2,700 to $2,800 per mile for work, and it's routine maintenance. This is grass-cutting, tree-trimming – routine work.”
He added that since this time last year, 30 miles of trail have been added in the county – which adds about $100,000 in routine maintenance costs.
Kitner said he has been talking to legislators about potential funding sources – but that option can take years.
Cambria County President Commissioner Thomas Chernisky told the authority to reach out to legislators and added that, when the county helped all of its authorities previously, the payments needed to stop around September just so the county could pay its own bills.
“I haven't figured out how to charge a fee for recreation or happiness on the trail," Kakabar said to the board about the predicament, “but we really can't rely on the subsidy that we are somewhat guaranteed from the county.”
The board discussed potential fundraising options – such as QR codes on signs on the trail and different membership levels – as ways to entice donations. No formal discussions were launched.
The Cambria County commissioners will adopt for display a formal budget, which includes the authority’s allotment, at 10 a.m. Dec. 22.
The authority adopted its budget with the deficit and will review the plan in several months.
