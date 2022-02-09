Cambria County Conservation District has announced its 50th annual tree and plant sale catalog.
This year’s catalog includes many new varieties of fruit trees, shade and ornamental trees/shrubs and evergreen seedlings.
The berry selection includes strawberries, raspberries, blueberries and elderberries. The catalog also offers asparagus, rhubarb and a selection of perennial flowers, along with ground cover.
Wildlife boxes also are offered, along with support items for plants.
The catalog is available online at www.cambriaconservationdistrict.org or on the Cambria County Conservation District Facebook page.
If you would like a catalog sent to you, call the district office at 814-472-2120.
The deadline for orders is March 25 with payment.
Orders need to be picked up from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. April 22 at the American Legion Cambria County Fairgrounds in Ebensburg.
