Cambria County commissioners recognized those who save lives on Monday during visits to three area Emergency Medical Service (EMS) stations in honor of National Emergency Medical Services Week.
President Commissioner Thomas Chernisky and William “B.J.” Smith visited Hilltop Ambulance Association in Westmont, Hastings Area Ambulance and Cambria Alliance EMS in Cresson, and presented the locations with proclamations from the three commissioners.
Commissioner Scott Hunt was unable to attend because of a scheduling conflict.
Chernisky said that the commissioners found that when they visited first responders, they were appreciative of the recognition.
“There’s a shortage of EMS workers across the state and the country,” Chernisky said. “It’s just a way to say thank you.”
Shannon Peacock, paramedic and manager of Hilltop Ambulance, said that the recognition is appreciated.
“Just to know that the communities are being recognized,” she said.
“Whether it’s our service or another service, we’re all working together to try to help serve the community and the patients.”
Emergency Medical Technician John Chipchosky said that until legislation occurs to regulate the pay of first responders, many work multiple jobs to support their families in addition to volunteering at their local companies and that recognition like this is appreciated.
“This group of commissioners is very proactive as far as the emergency services side of it,” he said.
“They support the law enforcement, the fire side and the EMS side.
“By doing all these proclamations, it makes us feel appreciated for everything we do.”
Katie Smolen is a reporter with The Tribune-Democrat. Follow her on Twitter @KSmolen1230.
