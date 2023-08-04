CRESSON, Pa. – The 41 participants of Cambria County’s Camp Cadet stood at rest on Thursday in front of Mount Aloysius College’s McAuley Hall but with a chorus of “Yes, Sir” to director Eric White’s instruction to double-time it to the soccer field they were off and jogging.
The afternoon schedule consisted of self defense training with members of Cambria Martial Arts Academy, which was preceded by a visit from the Pennsylvania Game Commission. Later that day, local first responders provided a demonstration to the group.
“We’re here to get them out of their comfort zone,” said White, a retired Pennsylvania State Police trooper.
The annual Camp Cadet gathering, which is offered by Pennsylvania State Police, has taken place at Mount Aloysius for the past 12 years where county teenagers between 12 and 15 sign up for a week-long academy that teaches them to work as a team, follow direction and become more confident.
White said the goal is to get the youth to understand that they can get knocked down but still get back up and keep going.
A lot is asked of them and the days often lead to mental and physical exhaustion, he said, but the teens leave the camp with a sense of purpose and pride.
This year’s group arrived at the college on Sunday with graduation scheduled for Saturday.
There’s a lot of acclimating, but by the end of the week, the group is like a well-oiled machine.
When they walk in front of their parents they can see the adjustment, White said, adding that it’s rewarding to see the transformation in the participants.
Trooper Troy McMullen said when the teens arrive “they are just a mess,” but by the end of the week, they get a lot better.
“It’s just a big transformation in a matter of five days,” he added.
Other activities the youth took part in were tours of the Cambria County 911 Center, courthouse and Cambria County Prison. They also listened to a presentation from the Cambria County Coroner’s Office and took CPR training as well as Stop-the-Bleed instructions and much more.
“It’s difficult, but you learn to push through it,” cadet Ethan Mento said.
He sparred with fellow cadet Lucas Biter during the self-defense training practicing their kicks.
Biter said the camp is “tons of fun and very educational.”
What he enjoys about it is pushing himself past what he can do to see what he can accomplish.
Mento added that pushing himself is what makes it fun.
Throughout the training on Thursday, the cadets were taught how to properly take a fall, kick, punch, knee and other self-defense basics.
“How you train here is how you’re going to react in a real situation,” instructor and Cambria Martial Arts owner Darcy Regala said.
He was accompanied by his brother, wife and other representatives from the martial arts school in showing the students to defend themselves.
Conemaugh Valley High School student Ethan McNulty, 16, served this year as a senior cadet.
He was the runner-up best male cadet from last year and said he loved being at the camp.
“I love seeing the kids get stronger,” he said.
McNulty’s duties this year included helping the troopers while they instructed this batch of cadets.
His favorite part is the physical trainings in the morning as well as the annual obstacle course.
Joshua Byers is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5054. Follow him on Twitter @Journo_Josh.
