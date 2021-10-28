JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – This initiative is helping to reduce childhood hunger, one backpack at a time.
The Cambria County Backpack Project has launched its “Sponsor a Child” campaign and is asking local businesses to participate by providing weekend meals to food-insecure children in Cambria County during the school year.
“We know that one in five children in Cambria County is food-insecure, and we know that when kids leave school on Friday they oftentimes go the whole weekend without meals, so our goal is to provide meals for the weekend for the children who otherwise would be hungry,” said Kristen Villarrial, director of the Cambria County Backpack Project.
For $200, a local business can feed one child for an entire school year.
When businesses sponsor children, their names will be printed on paper backpack cutouts and be displayed at the Cambria Regional Chamber of Commerce in downtown Johnstown and at Ken’s BiLo in Patton.
The businesses also will be recognized on the Cambria County Backpack Project’s social media pages and in its quarterly newsletter.
“We want to strengthen our relationship with local businesses. The end goal is to feed as many children as we can and meet the need here in Cambria County,” Villarrial said.
The Cambria County Backpack Project provides meals to over 500 children during the school year.
Backpacks contain six meals for the weekends.
“They’re nutritionally improved this year, and we make sure the kids get their daily requirements of calories, protein, dairy, fruit and vegetables in each meal,” Villarrial said.
Danchanko Inc. has come onboard as the campaign’s first business partner, pledging to sponsor meals for six children in the 2021-22 school year.
“We feel strongly about the program and felt a draw to the kids in the area who need extra support, and it’s heart-wrenching to hear of stories of kids who don’t have enough food, so the need is there and we felt compelled to fill it,” said Matt Danchanko, manager of Danchanko Inc.
He said the business has been involved with the program since 2019.
“A lot of donations come from our customers,” Danchanko said. “We give them a sheet of certain nonprofits that are available around the area, and the Backpack Project is on there and it’s routinely one that most of our customers pick, so not only does it come from the Danchanko Inc. community but also our customers.”
Businesses interested in participating in the campaign can contact Villarrial by calling 814-262-0732, ext. 247, or emailing ccbpdirector@ thelearninglamp.org.
Kelly Urban is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. She can be reached at 814-532-5073. Follow her on Twitter @KellyUrban25.
