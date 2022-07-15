EBENSBURG, Pa. – The Cambria County Conservation and Recreation Authority is continuing to make progress on its extension of the Ghost Town Trail.
At the authority’s monthly meeting at Duman Lake County Park on Friday, the board accepted a bid from Sanner Masonry and Excavation Inc. in Rockwood for $817,358.63 to construct the 3-mile segment of trail along the C&I Extension of the Ghost Town Trail from Beulah Road to Springfield Street.
“It’s a big step forward for us getting that contract awarded,” Chairman Thomas Kakabar said.
The authority also approved a proposal for engineering services by Streamline Engineering for the preparation of highway occupancy permits and crossing approvals for the Ghost Town Trail C & I Extension at Beulah Road at a cost not to exceed $5,500.
Executive Director Cliff Kitner said he has frequently been meeting with PennDOT regarding the highway occupancy permit and that there are some aspects that they are continuing to work through but that the project can begin from the other end while the occupancy permit issues are sorted out.
Kitner also told the authority that the clearing of old rail line along the trail from Ebensburg to Munster is now complete and that cleanup just needs to take place.
Kakabar said this would involve taking a large magnet to remove any small pieces of metal left behind.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.