EBENSBURG, Pa. – Cambria County’s human services professionals are preparing for an increase in the county’s homeless population during the winter months, according to Tracy Selak, the county’s behavioral health/intellectual disabilities/early intervention administrator.
Selak said on Thursday at a public hearing for the county’s Human Services Block Grant funding that her office saw increases in rent for some tenants in the area after the implementation of the Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP).
“We do have a real homeless population, and it seems to be exacerbated,” she said. “Although ERAP was helpful in the short term, it did create some unintended consequences. With what we saw, there was a significant increase in some rents, which during ERAP was OK because the money was there to support it, but it’s not sustainable enough for many folks with their wages, and it’s just not sufficient to support them.”
Selak said that approximately 40% of the cases of homelessness that she sees in her office involve people who are chronically homeless. Others have fallen on hard times. Some may even be living in tents during the summer months.
In the instances of a recurrent pattern of chronic homelessness, Selak said that those people often need additional case management and support.
“That does scare me, with those winter months and what we may be faced with,” she said.
Selak said that homelessness will be a focus in 2024 because it intertwines with other problems that people may have.
“I continue to say, whether it’s mental health or you have health issues or substance use issues, if you don’t have a place to lay your head down, that’s a major problem and you’re not going to fix anything else,” she said.
Last month, the Women’s Help Center in Johnstown assisted 70 people with housing needs, Selak said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.