JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – As Cambria County's coroner, Jeffrey Lees is part of a network of partners who work to share the message that suicide is never the right choice.
It's part of the reason he's so concerned Cambria County's rate is surging this year.
"You never want to see this," said Lees, whose office spearheads Cambria County Yellow Ribbon program events throughout the year.
"Suicide is a permanent solution to a temporary problem," he said. "These are deaths that don't have to happen."
In a little more than five months, 16 people have taken their lives across Cambria County.
On average, the county sees 25 in a year, which is near the state per-capita average.
Most of the losses in 2022 are white men in suburban and rural parts of the region.
Lees said other counties throughout the state had been experiencing jumps during the height of the stressful, and sometimes isolating, COVID-19 pandemic.
The Johnstown region, it seemed, was spared from that in 2020 and 2021.
But no longer, he said.
'Willing to listen'
Regardless of the troubles that might be out the in the world, it's still the intimate "personal" problems that compel people to take their own lives, Chief Deputy Coroner Joe Hribar said.
That would include relationship issues, substance dependency or health problems, he said. Sometimes, it's financial pressures.
In other words, it's about difficult challenges that can be mended with time – and many times, by turning to friends or family for support, Lees said.
"We all go through down periods – periods where we can get depressed and overwhelmed by what's happening in our lives," Lees said. "But there are people you can talk to about it – people that understand. A lot of times, that's all they need – someone willing to listen."
Through events such as the Out of the Darkness Walk, yellow balloon releases and assemblies aimed at middle school students, groups such as the Yellow Ribbon Program and Cambria County Suicide Prevention Task Force have worked to remind people that it's OK to talk about depression and suicidal thoughts.
For those who seem to be withdrawing from friends and family, the groups try to promote the message that it's proper to ask them how they're doing, Lees said.
"For a long time, this wasn't something people talked about," he said. "We're trying to get that message out there that it is OK. By reaching out to someone ... you're showing them that you care."
Those who are struggling with depression may not want to bother friends, family and colleagues concerning their personal problems. But the reality is, it will impact loved ones far worse that depression leads to harming themselves, Lees said.
"For every life lost to suicide ... it might impact 1,000 other people," he said.
'A phone call away'
Byron Smith understands that well.
He only discovered just how badly his son, Devin, was hurting after losing him to suicide in January 2012.
And for years, the loss left a dark, painful cloud over their family – until they began taking steps to promote suicide awareness in memory of Devin.
"When you consider 47,000 people take their lives each year, that leaves millions of people who are affected by suicide," said Smith, a Johnstown native and suicide prevention advocate who recently relocated to Arizona. "It's the people they leave behind that have to cope with it."
His message:
Whatever you are going through, talk to someone.
"It's amazing how a little bit of conversation can go a long way," he said. "The National Suicide Prevention (lifeline) is just a phone call away and it's private, if that's what you prefer."
"You don't have to go through anything alone," Smith said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.